Following an incredible display of goalkeeping in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final penalty shootout by Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams on Saturday, South Africa has been overwhelming in its praise for the gloveman. Williams saved four penalties as Bafana beat Cape Verde 2-1 in the penalty shootout to advance to the semi-finals of Afcon for the first time in 24 years.

The match had ended 0-0 after the regulation 90, and a further 30 minutes of extra time could still not separate the sides. It was then the turn of Williams to shine, and drive his nation into a semi-final date with Nigeria on Wednesday. South African comedian Rory Petzer said in an Instragram post that Checkers should change the name of their extra savings card to the Ronwen Williams card.

Williams makes history @JoBertrand9 said on X, formerly Twitter: "Never in the history a keeper had saved 4 penalties in a shootout in either the World Cup, or namely AFCON, EURO, or Copa America.

Never until... Ronwen Williams on 3 Feb 2024"

Never until... Ronwen Williams on 3 Feb 2024” Sky Sports Football posted: Ronwen Williams, take a bow. @fanamokoena said: “Ronwen Williams carried the country yesterday. He was the president. My man! Salute!!!”