’Amakhosi for life’: Kaizer Chiefs get the backing of some Springboks ahead of Champions League final

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and SA 'A' captain Lukhanyo Am are fully behind Kaizer Chiefs this weekend as the Amakhosi attempt to make history and capture the CAF Champions League title for the first time when they travel to Casablanca, Morocco.

The Glamour Boys face the mighty Al Ahly - the footballing giants of the continent who have won the tournament on nine occasions - on Saturday (kick-off 9pm) at the Stade Mohammed V, and both coach and skipper have thrown their support behind the South African club. "Amakhosi for life," declared Stick on Wednesday, while gesticulating the famous two-finger salute that identifies the club's supporters.

"I fully support them and if you think about it now, it is not about (Mamelodi) Sundowns or (Orlando) Pirates, or whatever. We are representing South Africa as Kaizer Chiefs and you can't ask for any better brand when it comes to football than Kaizer Chiefs. So, for this week, Lukhanyo is with us, he is now also Amakhosi for life." Am is rumoured to be a Sundowns man, but the Bok outside centre and World Cup winner had a similar sentiment to Stick's, saying with a chuckle: "For Amakhosi, the support is there. I think they have done really well to get where they are.

"I am going to go with Kaizer Chiefs (to win the final)." The Boks, in the guise of SA 'A' are in action on Wednesday night against the British and Irish Lions, with Am the main man on the pitch. Both sides have selected powerful matchday squads, arguably their best units, as they prepare for the first Test next weekend. Kick-off for the clash between SA 'A' and the tourists at Cape Town Stadium is at 8pm on Wednesday night.