Are Mamelodi Sundowns the favourites going into the CAF clash with Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly ?

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, probably the favourites to qualify in their group, go head to head this Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium in a 9pm kick off. The Brazilians however have a slight edge heading into this encounter as the only team to have registered a win in the group so far and their opponents, usually a force to be reckoned with, are struggling for form since the turn of the year.

Al Ahly have had to endure a tough schedule so far in 2022, competing in four different competitions, amongst those a gruelling trip to the United Arab Emirates to partake in the Club World Cup. Pitso Mosimane’s men have managed to win just three of their ten games in all competitions this year, their last victory coming just last week as they reclaimed first spot in the Egypt Premier League. ALSO READ: Five players who can dictate the much-anticipated clash between Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns however head to this battle in North Africa in an unfamiliar position of ‘minnows’. They face the ten times CAF Champions League winners in their own backyard, however this could provide the Brazilians with the perfect platform to spring a surprise when they face one of a few teams that aren’t gonna opt for the usual ‘park the bus’ mentality that they have to contend with weekly. The Chloorkop based club also have a particular bone to pick with the Red Devils having failed to beat them in their last five ncounters.

A large majority of the current squad will still harbour memories of their 5-0 drubbing of Al Alhy back in 2019 but will be well aware of the kind of impact their former coach Mosimane and star player Percy Tau will have on the game. ALSO READ: Fit-again Percy Tau, aka 'Lion of Judah' ready to roar against Sundowns Sundowns drew a blank in their last champions league match against Sudanese club Al Merreikh and will want to transfer their goal scoring exploits from the Premier Soccer League over to Africa’s premier competition.