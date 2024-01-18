Bafana coach Hugo Boos ‘sure we can win’ against Namibia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has insisted that their next Africa Cup of Nations clash against Namibia is a ‘do-or-die’ affair after their defeat to Mali. Bafana began their Afcon campaign in Group E on a sour note on Tuesday night as they lost 2-0 in Korhogo, thanks to quick goals from Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko.

Two second-half strikes from the duo didn’t only take them to the top of the group, but also subjected Bafana to a third loss against the west African nation at the Afcon. Mali had beaten Bafana by the same scoreline at the 2002 showpiece, before winning 3-1 on penalties, after the match ended 1-1, in 2013.

No change in fortune With those losses coming in the last eight, Broos thought the script would have changed in the opener in Ivory Coast this time around. It could have been possible if Percy Tau had converted the early penalty, after Evidence Makgopa was elbowed inside the box, or if Bafana matched The Eagles’ physicality.

“We lost the game on two facts. First, missing the penalty; secondly, the physical power of Mali in the second half,” he said in his post-match media conference. “I think if we scored the penalty, the game should be different. But that’s comments after the game that does not change the results. “There are three guys for the game (who can take the penalty): it was Aubrey (Modiba), (Teboho) Mokoena and Percy.

“And they decide on the pitch. It’s not up to me. The one who feels best has to take the penalty. “I think (Tau) took this responsibility, and we can’t blame him for that, certainly not, because taking a penalty is not easy. But it changed the game.” Bafana have their fate in their own hands, though, and that’s will be helped by beating high-flying neighbours Namibia in their second Group E clash on Sunday night (10pm kick-off, SA time) at the self-same Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Namibia flying high Namibia are high on confidence, having won their opener – and their first game at the Afcon finals – by beating Tunisia 1-0 via Deon Hotto’s late goal on Tuesday evening.

The Brave Warriors will also be licking their lips before facing Bafana, as they have 10 players at their disposal plying their trade in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League. They include Hotto, who plays for Orlando Pirates, while captain Peter Shalulile is a major weapon for Mamelodi Sundowns and Lloyd Kazapua features for Chippa United. But despite all the adversity facing them, Broos is confident that Bafana can win the game and keep the chances of reaching the knockout stage alive.

“Again, I think the performance was good, though not good enough. Now we play Namibia, we have to win that game,” he said, before explaining why. “If we draw, it’ll be tough to go into the knockout. We can win that game. I’ll tell the boys to ‘go just like you played today’. (But) I’m sure we can win.” Broos’ belief might stem from the fact that it was the win over Namibia, after losing two games in the group, that saw them reach the last 16 in 2019.