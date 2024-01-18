Bafana’s Hugo Broos must make these three changes for Namibia clash

Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 loss to Mali in their opening group stage match in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night exposed players who were not ready for the event. And that’s why, below, soccer writer Mihlali Baleka profiles three players Hugo Broos must drop for their Afcon clash against Namibia in Korhogo on Sunday (10pm kick-off, SA time) …

Siyanda Xulu Xulu is one of the vice-captains of the team, and is therefore expected to lead both on and off the field. But against The Eagles, it wasn’t to be. Xulu was poor on the night, and Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko stole possession from under his nose with pace and physicality before side-footing the ball home. That’s not all. Xulu was involved in a defensive mix-up with fellow centre back Mothobi Mvala, and the situation had to be rescued by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Evidence Makgopa Apart from winning the penalty that was missed by Percy Tau early on, after being elbowed by Sikou Niakate, Makgopa didn’t come to the party.

The Bafana No 9 easily lost possession, while he didn’t hold up play to allow the rest of his attacking teammates to join in on the act. It was a bad day at the office for Makgopa, and he was replaced by Zakhele Lepasa, who’s expected to start ahead of him against Namibia on Sunday. Thapelo Maseko Maseko was a surprise inclusion in the playing XI on Tuesday night, having not been a Bafana regular. But he started well, providing the cross that led to the early penalty.