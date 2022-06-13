‘Being your coach has been a dream come true,’ Pitso Mosimane writes to Al Ahly fans

Johannesburg — Pitso Mosimane has penned a heartfelt farewell letter to Al Ahly and their supporters after parting ways with the club on Monday afternoon. After Mosimane’s failure to win his third successive CAF Champions League crown since joining the club in October 2020, there’s been a string of high-level meetings between him and the club in the last few days.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mosimane was unable to physically avail himself for the first meeting last Tuesday after being in Morocco for his CAF Pro Coaching License course, albeit joining virtually. ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly after two years But with no common ground met, his wife and agent, Moira Tlhagale, flew out to Egypt later last week to represent Mosimane and her three other agents, fitness expert Kabelo Rangoaga and analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon.

For last 20 months, this is our journey that God has blessed us with.



God bless. We are thankful and humbled. 🙏🏾 #ChangingTheGame, For Good. pic.twitter.com/NE8CDfIA6c — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 8, 2022 In their first meeting on Saturday, there was still no immediate solution between the two parties before Mosimane apparently asked to leave the club in the showdown on Monday, according to the club’s official statement. Mosimane, who had spent 20 months at the African Club of the Century, leaves the club together with his South African assembled technical team, including Rangoaga, Matlaba and Solomon. Albeit winning three continental crowns, two bronze medals at the FIFA Club World Cup, two CAF Super Cups, the Egyptian Super Cup, not everything has been rosy for Mosimane up north.

Story continues below Advertisement

❤️❤️🦅🦅🦅 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽Al Hamdullila. Shukran. Club of the Century. The Best in the Continent.Thanks for the opportunity and History. You gave me love,chanted my name and gave me the outmost respect. Enshalla, we meet again. Love the team. https://t.co/lV8Q2mIF95 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 13, 2022 Some members of the board, the media and club legends directed heavy criticism towards Mosimane, who did his best to keep his head above water. In a statement that was posted on the official account of his agency, MT Sports Marketing and Management, Mosimane bid farewell to the board, players and the red nation. “I would like to thank Captain Bebo immensely for placing his trust and belief in me and my South African technical team,” Mosimane said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thank you Pitso pic.twitter.com/gb1vim0tBy — ‏النادي الأهلي 🏡 (@AlAhly) June 13, 2022 “His patience, cooperation, leadership and humility made my job easier and allowed me to ensure that his desires are fulfilled. “Being the coach of the biggest club on the continent has been a dream of mine that has come true and I will be forever grateful.” “To the board, the management and the players, thank you for trusting my instincts and bringing my wishes to life. Without you, none of this would have been possible,” Mosimane added.

Story continues below Advertisement

🚨Media statement: Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team part ways with Al Ahly SC pic.twitter.com/DRlEUE0YgP — MTSports (@MTSports10) June 13, 2022 “To the red nation, the 70 million Al Ahly fans that have stood by me throughout this journey, you have truly inspired me,” he said. “I have never felt so loved and valued so far away from home. Your passion for football is something I will take with me wherever I go and use it for my inspiration. Shukran. “I am truly humbled and hope we cross paths again and reunite in Inshallah.”