Impressive win over Stellenbosch FC came at the perfect time for Orlando Pirates

Cape Town — Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids believes the victory over Stellenbosch FC was a timely boost ahead of the first-leg CAF Confederation Cup qualifier against LPRC Oilers at the Samuel Kenyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia on Saturday. Prior to the trip to the winelands on Wednesday Pirates had endured an inconsistent fornight with a victory, draw and defeat in their previous three league matches.

But having dispatched the previously unbeaten Stellenbosch FC 3-0 at the Danie Craven Stadium, the Buccaneers can now look forward to their journey into West Africa with renewed confidence. "Happy with the performance, especially in the first 15 minutes of the game, which we normally dominate, but the difference was that we were able to score in our dominant periods. I am really pleased that we were able to get the upper hand and then to manage the game for the rest of both halves," Davids said.

"We have been quite successful in our high press, winning balls in dangerous areas, not capitalizing on in previously, but we won the ball high up on the pitch and then scoring from it. It (the win) was important for the players because the performances have been good, but not really getting the results we wanted. We haven't been scoring the goals we wanted. It was about the mindset that the harder you work, the luckier you get. "Our focus now switches immediately to CAF. We have an important task travelling to Liberia. We have to get a good result over there to be able to qualify for the group stages. There are some players that are not registered, so there will be some changes. Our main focus is now to get a good result away from home."

Davids will be hoping that the likes of Collins Makgaka and Deon Hotto continue their good form that was on display against Stellenbosch. Hotto bagged a brace, while Makgaka capped a fine all-round display with a goal too.

"Collins was absolutely fantastic. His calmness in between the lines and then also finding players in behind the defense lines. When he has the ball you are guaranteed that to have a 1-on-1 if you make the correct run," Davids said before praising Namibian ace Hotto too. "We had to use Hotto to his strength today to try and get behind their right fullback. He showed the composure to get the first assist, but it was his movement was superb, his timing and exactly what we wanted." @ZaahierAdams