’Kaizer Chiefs have the best facilities on the continent,’ says Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane

Johannesburg — Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has lauded Kaizer Chiefs’ training facilities, rating them as the best he’s seen on the continent after they used them to prepare for their CAF Champions League tie against Mamelodi Sundowns. Ahly arrived in South Africa on Wednesday, but they only started to prepare for the group stage return clash against Downs on Thursday. They used the facilities of their rivals Chiefs in Naturena, the world class built Taung Village.

Chiefs are one of the few clubs in the country that boast such a world class base, which is equipped with the latest technology. And Mosimane, a staunch Chiefs’ fan in his youth and Downs’ former coach, has lifted the lid on training in Taung. ALSO READ: Anything other than defeat against Setif in the Champions League will do for AmaZulu “We had one day to prepare. And thanks to Kaizer Chiefs and the chairman of the club, Kaizer Motaung, for offering us the facilities when we could not find any other facilities in the country that has a pitch,” Mosimane told the media on Friday.

We welcome fellow 2021 CAF Champions League finalists & current champions Al Ahly to the Kaizer Chiefs Village as they prepare for their CL game against Sundowns. May the best team win! #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/u8sb3MPlEH — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 10, 2022 “It's a base that has ice baths, a pool and the saunas. There are no clubs in South Africa that have that. But Naturena has got the facilities. But it was good for us to see – because I hadn’t seen the facility myself before (even when I coached here). "And what an eye opener it is that there's a team in Africa that has these kinds of facilities. It’s not about the training pitch and that. It’s about hospitality: the lounge. It was unbelievable. And I think Al Ahly will tell you that it was a high level. It’s top.” ALSO READ: Sundowns will focus on Al Ahly, and not Pitso Mosimane, says Kennedy Mweene

Ahly and Chiefs met in last season’s Champions League final, with the former coming out as victors after a 3-0 win. But Mosimane says sportsmanship and relationships are built beyond a football match. And that’s why they are very grateful. “For me, it’s (the Taung Village) the best I’ve seen on the continent,” he said. “Okay, the Royal Marang has the same facilities to be honest. Those two (are the best) that I’ve seen on the continent since I've been a coach for the past 22 years." The Kagiso-born coach added: “In the last Champions League final we were the opponents. But outside the pitch, there’s a relationship. And we really appreciate the courtesy from Kaizer Chiefs. As a South African, I feel really humbled.”

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Manqoba Mngqithi likes Al Ahly’s ’anger and vengeance’ to compete Downs and Ahly will clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Ahly are out for revenge after Downs beat them for the first time in their own backyard two weeks ago. Downs lead Group A by seven points, three ahead of the second-placed Ahly. @Mihlalibaleka

