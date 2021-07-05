’Love and Peace’ has led Kaizer Chiefs to the CAF Champions League final, says emotional Arthur Zwane

JOHANNESBURG - Arthur Zwane has embraced his role of moulding youngsters at Kaizer Chiefs, so much so that emotions overwhelmed him when spoke about his journey and his proteges after they inspired the senior team to their first ever CAF Champions League final this month. “As you know our slogan is ‘Love and Peace’,” he said. “And that’s what we should be practising as coaches and players. Ever since I’ve been here - I’ve been here for 21 years - that’s what the team taught me: To love the players, myself, the fans and everyone.”

God is amazing. He does things in a mysterious way. Here we are today - myself, (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo and other development players - having taken the team to the Champions League final. That tells you if there's a plan in place, it can be executed." Before hanging up his boots, Zwane enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned almost a decade at Chiefs. But it's with the development structures that he's repaid the faith shown to him by the club, developing youngsters the "Chiefs way".

Of course, that came at a price as their rivals were chasing results. But when his philosophy was being grasped by his charges, results were there for all to see – Chiefs hammering Mamelodi Sundowns reserves 3-1 to win the inaugural DStv Diski Shield in 2018. Some of the players from that group have gone on to become fully fledged professionals, graduating to the first team, while others are loaned out.

Those that have stayed in the team are earning their stripes, especially after last season's transfer ban. Siyabonga Ngezana was the most improved player last season. Njabulo Blom marshalled the engine room. Bruce Bvuma was colossal between the sticks, ensuring that Chiefs finished in the top-eight and reached the semis and final of the Champions League.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has delivered on the promise he showed in his early days in the reserve league. His ability to find pocket spaces and dazzle his way past defenders s second to none. His conversation rate also improved in his first full season.

Ngcobo is not only be hoping to deliver the African dream to Chiefs against defending champions Al Ahly on July 17 in Casablanca, Morocco. But he’ll be part of the national team at the Tokyo Olympic Games this month. Ngcobo was drafted into the final 20-man squad by Under-23 national team coach David Notoane. He’s set to play in his first global showpiece after missing out on the Under-20 World Cup due to an Achilles injury after being the country’s best player in the qualifiers. @MihlaliBaleka