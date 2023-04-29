Independent Online
Saturday, April 29, 2023

Marumo Gallants stand on the precipice of Confederation Cup history

Mpho Mvelase of Gallants challenges Abdelrahman Sayed Semida of Pyramids FC during the CAF Confederation Cup 2022/23 match between Pyramids and Marumo Gallants held at 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt

Marumo Gallants will qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final for the very first time if they manage to beat Pyramids in the return leg on Sunday. Seen here: Mpho Mvelase of Gallants challenges Abdelrahman Sayed Semida of Pyramids FC. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Johannesburg - Marumo Gallants will qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup semi-final for the very first time if they manage to beat Pyramids in the return leg of the quarter-final on Sunday.

Founded just three seasons ago, Gallants have qualified for the continental showpiece twice in a row after winning the Nedbank Cup and being the competitions' runners-up in the last two seasons respectively.

Having crashed out in the group stage last season, Gallants have exceeded expectations this time around - not only did they reach the quarter-final, but they are on the cusp of reaching the semi-final.

In the first leg of the quarter-final they held the Egyptian outfit to a 1-1 draw in their own backyard to earn an invaluable point heading to the return leg at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

For the better part of the first leg, Gallants looked assured of victory after leading via Ranga Chivaviro’s 55th minute goal, only to see Pyramids equalise through Ramadan Sobhi’s injury time penalty.

It has been an excellent run for the South Africans in the competition that their progression to the knockout stage was tested all round – on and off the field – and yet they continued to hold their nerve.

They reached the knockout stages after finishing top of Group B, while it emerged that two of their staff members Rufus Matsena and Amos Dhlomo had been held captive in Libya.

This comes after club chairman Abram Sello owed Libyan businessman Ali Elzargha monies amid their clash against Al-Akhdar, resulting in Matsena and Dlomo being made collateral while the team returned home.

After three weeks of being detained in a Libyan hotel under unfavourable conditions, the duo were reunited with their families during the Easter Weekend as they returned to the country.

Despite their performances in the continental competition, Gallants haven’t been winning domestically as they are still sunk in the relegation dogfight, leading basement dwellers Maritzburg United by just three points.

Moreover, coach Dylan Kerr continues to coach from the stands due to issues of work permits as Raymond Mdaka plays a leading role both on the bench and in media duties.

Pyramids’ trip to SA will not be all unfamiliar. After all, they have Fagrie Lakay, who's played for a number of clubs locally, including SuperSport United and Cape Town City, before he moved up to North Africa.

And just like Gallants, Pyramids have had issues of their own this season, including the decision of the club investors to stop pumping money into the team due to their underwhelming performances.

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport

Marumo GallantsSoccerCAF Confederation CupNedbank CupDStv PremiershipPSL

Mihlali Baleka
