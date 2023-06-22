Marumo Gallants still waiting for CAF payments as players raise concerns

Cape Town - Marumo Gallants FC has shot down media reports which say their players are awaiting outstanding salary and bonus payments. In a statement released Thursday morning, Gallants say the accusations have tarnished the club’s reputation, which took a severe knock last April. At the time, two Marumo Gallants FC staffers, media officer Rufus Matsena and physio Tebogo Dhlomo were held in Libya and had their passports taken since their club Gallants could not pay their bills in Libya.

Gallants refused to pay after they claimed they were charged way above the original prices. It now appears the players have not yet been paid their bonuses for playing in the Confederation Cup because CAF has not yet paid the club.

Gallants' statement on Thursday reads: “In response to recent media reports alleging outstanding salary payments due to players by Marumo Gallants FC, the club confirms that there are no outstanding salary payments due to any player, in part or whole. “Regarding the issue of outstanding CAF bonuses, the club is awaiting relevant payments from CAF. Decision-making and planning around the issuing of bonuses will be done once payment has been received from the continental football governing body.

“As per the press statement issued by the club management on 16 May 2023 on the topic of alleged outstanding salary payments, the club reiterates that Marumo Gallants is and has been committed to fulfilling its financial obligations to players and staff. “We maintain a professional and transparent approach to all matters related to salaries and bonuses. Allegations of “financial woes” and related issues are completely unfounded.”