Moroccans dominate African Player of the Year shortlist

Shock 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco supply four of the 10 stars shortlisted on Friday for the African Player of the Year award. They are goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, full-back Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane of Senegal (twice each) and Riyad Mahrez of Algeria are former winners of the award on the shortlist this time. Cameroon pair Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Vincent Aboubacar and Nigerian Victor Osimhen complete the list. The winner will be named at a ceremony in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on December 11.