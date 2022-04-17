Orlando Pirates must be ready for a hostile atmosphere against Simba SC

Durban - Orlando Pirates will likely face a hostile crowd as they travel to the Benjamin Mkapa national stadium in Dar es Salaam to play against Simba SC in a CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg on Sunday night. The game is set to be played in front of a crowd of 60 000 people.

Pirates will be favourites to win the tie and will also be backing themselves to potentially become the first ever South African side to win Africa’s second-tier football club competition. The Sea Robbers enter the knockout phase of the competition on the back of impressive displays in the group stage. They advanced from Group B as group winners, having won four out of their six fixtures and only losing one. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates’ Paseka Mako in a stable condition after horror clash against Baroka

However, Simba star Mohamed Husseini is adamant that the home side will prevail. “We are beating them at home. We know that they are a strong team but I believe that we are stronger and have prepared enough to get a positive outcome. Every player knows the importance of the game. We will be playing at home and a win is vital because it will boost our chances of getting to the next stage," he said. Simba SC Head Coach Pablo Franco has also said that his side will be looking to maximize their opportunities in their home clash to give themselves an advantage ahead of the second leg which takes place at the Orlando Stadium next Sunday.

“We have a tough game against Pirates but it is important to train each player to remind themselves that they should fight hard and get a big win which will place us in a good position before the second leg. Our minds and strength should be focused on the home game,” he said. ALSO READ: Pirates’ CAF form could provide a springboard for improved domestic performances Simba are set to have to make do without the services of Hassan Dilunga due to injury. Meanwhile, Pirates will also likely have to do without the presence of defender Paseka Mako. Mako suffered a horror injury during Pirates’ 0-0 league draw with Baroka FC last week which confined him to hospital.

