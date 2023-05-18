Raymond Mdaka proud of his Marumo Gallants players despite Caf Confederation Cup exit

Johannesburg - Marumo Gallants’ interim coach Raymond Mdaka is proud of his troops, despite crashing out of the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. Having lost 2-0 in the semi-final first leg away to Tanzania’s Young Africans, Marumo Gallants had an uphill battle in the second leg at home in Rustenburg if their journey was to continue in the competition.

But it wasn’t to be. Goals from Fiston Mayele and Kennedy Musonda put paid to their dreams of reaching the final as Ranga Chivaviro’s late strike was mere consolation as Marumo Gallants lost 2-1 on the day and 4-1 on aggregate. “They (Young Africans) did their homework very well. They started to sit back, knowing that they’ve got speed to rely on counters,” Mdaka said.

“In the first few minutes, I thought we were able to manage that until we conceded the first goal after giving the ball away in our own half. “The second goal was a counterattack where they relied on the speed of their striker because they realised the weakness in our defence in terms of speed.”

Marumo Gallants were again their own worst enemies in Rustenburg – just like in Dar es Salaam last week – after they failed to convert several chances in the first half. “But either way, I think our boys played (well) up to where we are now. Just that today, we got several chances that we couldn’t bury,” Mdaka said. With Marumo Gallants set to pocket R8.25million from Caf for reaching the semis, that should go a long way in easing the financial difficulties that are said to be facing the club.

Mdaka lauded his players for their run in the competition, given that they made use of their second bite at the cherry after crashing out in the playoffs last season. “I know it’s the second time that we are here, but I think the boys have done well (to reach the semi-finals),” Mdaka said. With their participation in continental football now behind them, Marumo Gallants will have to turn their focus to saving their Premiership status.