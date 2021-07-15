SAFA President Danny Jordaan calls on Kaizer Chiefs to make the country proud

CAPE TOWN - SAFA President Danny Jordaan has wished Kaizer Chiefs all the best in Saturday’s CAF Champions League final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly at Stade Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco (kick-off is at 21h00 SA time). ‘’This match is historical for Kaizer Chiefs and it would be tremendous for Amakhosi to win this Edition. There has been so much happening in the country, depressing developments and winning the Champions Trophy would give South Africans some much needed good news,’’ said Dr Jordaan.

The SAFA President said in doing so, Chiefs will become the third club in South Africa after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to win Africa’s premier club trophy. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs seniors’ last dance might come via winning the coveted Caf Champions League He also said the star would be a well-deserved reward for Chiefs chairman, Kaizer Motaung.

‘’Kaizer has done tremendous work for South African football and winning the CAF Champions League title will be a fitting reward for the hard work he has dedicated to the game. He is an icon of South African football and I am wishing him all the best,’’ added Dr Jordaan. ALSO READ: ’Amakhosi for life’: Kaizer Chiefs get the backing of some Springboks ahead of Champions League final The SAFA President said he would really want Chiefs to win this title but also alluded that if they fail to do so, South Africa would still have won somewhere somehow. The defending champions are coached by the South African duo of Pitso Mosimane and Cavin Johnson, meaning on either side, the South African flag will be hoisted sky high.