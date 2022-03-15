Sundowns' Denis Onyango believes his team have what it takes to win the Champions League

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns are breaking records and exceeding expectations with each game this season. A great run of performances have forced supporters all over the continent to consider them favourites for the CAF Champions League.

The Chloorkop based club completed the double over defending champions Al Ahly this past weekend, the first time ever a South African team has beaten the Red Devils from Egypt twice in the same season. ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns’ win ’sweeter because of Al Ahly’s collaboration with Kaizer Chiefs’ The Brazilians are top of Group A in the Champions League, with ten points after four games played.

Denis Onyango has praised his team's performances in the continental competition and believes Sundowns have what it takes to win this year's edition. "The Champions League is a process. We know it's not easy but our record breathes confidence into our squad and beating Al Ahly twice makes us believe we can win the cup," said the big goalkeeper. ALSO READ: Supporters carry Sundowns over the line, also pay tribute to Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane

Onyango missed both games against Al Ahly through injury, but Sundowns barely looked compromised as they kept two clean sheets through the heroics of Kennedy Mweene. The defence of Sundowns has been symbolic of an impenetrable wall this season and Ongyango believes the chemistry within the club's goalkeepers has had a huge hand in that. "The goalkeepers work very well with the team in terms of communication because we defend from the front but I think the goalkeepers alone work very well together and we ensure that we all stay sharp so whoever plays can give their best for the club"

