Three players AmaZulu should sign to boost their CAF Champions League chances

Durban - AmaZulu have been given a tough draw in the CAF Champions League as they will play in Group B alongside Raja Casablanca, Horoya and ES Sétifienne. This is Usuthu’s first venture into Africa and it will be an experience of learning more than anything else for them. However, it is certainly possible for them to go far in the competition with perseverance and a bit of luck. They can take plenty of inspiration from last season's runners-up Kaizer Chiefs who went all the way to the final through motivation and luck.

Usuthu can certainly strengthen their chances of doing well in the Champions League by venturing into the transfer market to improve a few areas in their squad. The following are three players that they can look to sign. Bienvenu Eva Nga

The Cameroon international is currently in tip-top form for Chippa United having scored seven goals this season. The striker position has been a problem area for AmaZulu this season. While Bongi Ntuli is a quality poacher when on song, he is injury-prone. Meanwhile, Lehlohonolo Majoro is nearing the end of his career.

At 28-years-old, Eva Nga is now at the peak of his powers. It is remarkable that he has continued to shine at Chippa, a team that continuously changes tactics and strategy amidst internal instability. A more suitable and stable environment such as AmaZulu can bring out more from Eva Nga. Under good management, he could emerge as a contender worthy of challenging for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award. Itumeleng Khune

This one may be a difficult one to pull of but stranger things have happened. While Veli Mothwa can be one of the best keepers in the league when on form, he has been making a few costly errors recently. Usuthu needs a strong keeper who can provide strong competition to Mothwa and potentially even oust him as first-choice.

With Daniel Akpeyi firmly established as Chiefs’ first-choice keeper, Khune has no chance of re-establishing himself as the Amakhosi’s first-choice anytime soon. Khune needs a change of environment and who better to help the 34-year-old revive his career than Benni McCarthy? Happy Mashiane

Mashiane has been unlucky this season. He was one of the youngsters who showed potential for Kaizer Chiefs last season and proved that he is a credible first-team player. However, he has been overlooked this season amidst the restructuring and appointment of Stuart Baxter as Chiefs coach prior to the start of the season. It is likely that Mashiane will be available on loan soon and he can certainly add value to the Usuthu first-team.