WATCH: Marumo Gallants officials return to South Africa after being held in Libya

Cape Town - The Marumo Gallants officials Rufus Matsena and Tebogo Dhlomo returned to South Africa on Monday after spending three weeks in Libya. The two officials did not return home after Marumo Gallants played a Caf Confederation Cup match in Libya three weeks ago. They were held at a Libyan hotel because Marumo Gallants were unable to pay their bills.

Last Thursday, the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) and other role players brokered a settlement afterwards it was agreed that the officials could return home. They flew out from Libya on Sunday. On arrival, Matsena, a media liaison for Marumo Gallants, said in a video on GOAL.com SA’s Twitter page that they were delighted to be back safely at home after three stressful weeks in Libya. "Yes, we are absolutely delighted to be back safely at home again," said Matsena. "You cannot place a price on the feeling that we have now that we're home again.

“We are very excited, but more will be said about our time in Libya at a press conference tomorrow (on Tuesday).” 𝐆𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐎𝐘𝐄𝐄𝐒 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄‼️pic.twitter.com/nAtePca3JF — GOAL South Africa (@GOALcomSA) April 10, 2023 Just ahead of their departure from Libya, Marumo Gallants released a statement confirming their return. “Two Marumo Gallants FC staff members (Matsena and Dhlomo) who were detained in Libya following the team’s Caf Confederation Cup match against Libya’s Al Akhdar on 19 March 2023 are finally set to return home,” the statement read.