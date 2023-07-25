‘Al-Hilal got a rugby team?’ Sports stars react to eye-watering Saudi offer for Kylian Mbappe

With the news on Monday that Paris Saint Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe, other sports stars have reacted in astonishment over the amount of money being discussed to attract the French World Cup winner. The deal is said to be worth a staggering €300 million (R5.8 billion).

Australian rugby player Quade Cooper, was clearly a little jealous. The versatile backline player who has also had a stint as a boxer in the last few years, jokingly (or maybe seriously) asked if Al Hilal would not like to field a team with an oval ball. Al-Hilal got a rugby team? 👀🤯 — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) July 25, 2023 Greek-Nigerian NBA basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo also wanted to get the attention of Al Hilal. Al-Hilal got a rugby team? 👀🤯 — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) July 25, 2023 Meanwhile, an NBA twitter account did the sums and totalled the salaries of 17 big name NBA players which totalled less than what Mbappe is rumoured to potentially receive.

Combined salaries of Steph Curry, KD, Jokic, LeBron, Embiid, Beal, PG, Kawhi, Giannis, Lillard, Butler, Klay, Gobert, FVV, AD, Trae, Lavine next year:

$𝟳𝟲𝟮,𝟲𝟮𝟳,𝟮𝟰𝟰



Al Hilal's offer to Kylian Mbappe for 1 year:

$𝟳𝟳𝟲,𝟬𝟬𝟬,𝟬𝟬𝟬 pic.twitter.com/Tygeq33Sez — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 25, 2023 Still with basketball, NBA legend LeBron James said he’d also ‘rush’ to join a club for that kind of money. Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾‍♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 25, 2023 Incredibly, Mbappe’s salary for one year is said to be more than the career earnings of James. Kylian Mbappé’s potential one year salary with Al-Hilal: $776M



LeBron James' all-time NBA earnings:

$531M



Football money is wild 😳



(Via @fos ) pic.twitter.com/CNompMrsqO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 24, 2023 SkySports broke down what Mbappe right down to per second.

A breakdown of the reported salary offered to Kylian Mbappe by Al Hilal 💰🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/BlSPCFaytm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2023 With a number of big names flocking to the Saudi-funded league, most are well past their prime but this is certainly not the case with the 24-year-old Mbappe. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to bank the big bucks in Saudi football after signing for Al Nassr in January. Though now aged 38, the move of a name like Ronaldo gave Saudi Arabia the green light to invest even more incredible sums of money into the game. Saudi funded sport is by no means new anymore, with the LIV Golf Series well established now, and with ties to English Premier League soccer teams like Newcastle United.