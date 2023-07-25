Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

‘Al-Hilal got a rugby team?’ Sports stars react to eye-watering Saudi offer for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) and his younger brother Paris Saint-Germain's French Midfielder Ethan Mbappe react as they take part in a training session at the new campus of French L1 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club at Poissy

Al Hilal are set to break the bank in order to sign French striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain, and sports stars from other codes are clearly feeling left out. Picture: Julien de Rosa/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

With the news on Monday that Paris Saint Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe, other sports stars have reacted in astonishment over the amount of money being discussed to attract the French World Cup winner.

The deal is said to be worth a staggering €300 million (R5.8 billion).

Australian rugby player Quade Cooper, was clearly a little jealous. The versatile backline player who has also had a stint as a boxer in the last few years, jokingly (or maybe seriously) asked if Al Hilal would not like to field a team with an oval ball.

Greek-Nigerian NBA basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo also wanted to get the attention of Al Hilal.

Meanwhile, an NBA twitter account did the sums and totalled the salaries of 17 big name NBA players which totalled less than what Mbappe is rumoured to potentially receive.

More on this

Still with basketball, NBA legend LeBron James said he’d also ‘rush’ to join a club for that kind of money.

Incredibly, Mbappe’s salary for one year is said to be more than the career earnings of James.

SkySports broke down what Mbappe right down to per second.

With a number of big names flocking to the Saudi-funded league, most are well past their prime but this is certainly not the case with the 24-year-old Mbappe.

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to bank the big bucks in Saudi football after signing for Al Nassr in January. Though now aged 38, the move of a name like Ronaldo gave Saudi Arabia the green light to invest even more incredible sums of money into the game.

Saudi funded sport is by no means new anymore, with the LIV Golf Series well established now, and with ties to English Premier League soccer teams like Newcastle United.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

PSGNBAKylian MbappeCristiano RonaldoLeBron JamesSoccerInternational soccerBasketball

Share

Recent stories by:

Michael Sherman
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe