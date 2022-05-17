Agent Mike Makaab mind blown by Bafana preliminary squad announcement

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his 37 preliminary squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers on Monday evening, and it's fair to say the Belgium international is not a popular figure amongst national team supporters, amongst them, outspoken super-agent Mike Makaab. Makaab who has been vocal about all matters Bafana and coach Broos in the past spoke on Gagasi FM on Monday evening and shared a few choice words in his reaction to a few names that weren't on the coach's list.

Story continues below Advertisement

"If Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena and Rushine De Reuck, if he's not injured, can't make a preliminary 37-man South African national team squad then I'm clearly in the wrong profession," expressed Makaab. The two Mamelodi Sundowns midfielders were the most notable exclusions in the national team's upcoming matches against Morocco on June 9 and Zimbabwe on June 13. ALSO READ: Percy Tau recalled as Hugo Broos names preliminary Bafana Bafana squad

Mokoena recently joined the Brazilians in the January transfer window, but failed to nail down a regular place while adjusting to his new club and has been trying to establish a berth in a star-studded Sundowns midfield. However, Jali has once again drew numerous conversations surrounding his future with Bafana. The evergreen Jali has 49 national team caps to his name and has had a remarkable 2021/2022 campaign.

Story continues below Advertisement

His consistency and leadership in the heart of Sundowns was key to Ka Bo Yellow's retention of the DStv Premiership title, with many suggesting that his performances meet that of a Footballer of the Season crown.

Story continues below Advertisement