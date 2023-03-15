Bafana coach Hugo Broos has a nice headache ahead of squad announcement

Johannesburg — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos should have a tough time selecting his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia this month as most of his men are on form. After playing only one game in Group K, losing to log leaders Morocco, Bafana are second in the group, leading the third-placed Liberia, who also lost to the Atlas Lions, on goal difference.

ALSO READ: Sundowns players dominate as Bafana announce preliminary squad for Afcon qualifiers The three teams are vying for a qualification berth for the continental finals in Ivory Coast next year as Zimbabwe are out of the running following a ban imposed by Fifa. The South Africans could all but secure their spot in the finals as early as this month if they beat Liberia at home, Orlando Stadium, on March 24 and away four days later in Paynesville, Liberia.

Broos will announce his 23-man final squad for this match this afternoon, with most of his players on form – both in domestic and international competitions. Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has had an exceptional maiden season with Mamelodi Sundowns, leading the team to the CAF Champions League quarter-final while they are just four points away from wrapping up their record sixth title. Sundowns’ brilliant form under coach Rhulani Mokwena, whose teams scored 10 goals in a space of four days, including thumping the mighty Al Ahly 5-2 in the Champions League group stage, has seen the team get as many as 10 call-ups in the provisional squad.

These players are: Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Sphelele Mkhulise, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and Cassius Mailula. Mailula received his maiden call-up in the preliminary squad thanks to a blistering maiden season with the Brazilians that has seen him score 14 goals and register four assists in 22 matches across all competitions. Given that he’s expected to be included in the final squad, the 22-year-old will be pleased to be in the company of experienced and an on-form striking contingent.

Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau is enjoying his football again in Egypt – he’s injury free and a favourite of coach Marcel Koller who’s played him in various positions this season, and he scored in the 5-2 loss to Sundowns. Tau missed Bafana’s recent wins against Sierra Leone, Botswana and Mozambique and draw with Angola, due to injuries or being in and out of the team at Al Ahly under their former coaches. And just like Tau, most of the overseas based strikers – including Lyle Foster (England), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (US) and Kobamelo Kodisang (Portugal) – are scoring for their respective clubs.

Foster, who made a record-breaking deal for a South African footballer after moving from KVC Westerlo to Burnley earlier this year, recently scored his first goal for the club as the Clarets beat Wigan 3-0 to edge closer to earning promotion to the English Premier League. Foster’s form augurs well for Bafana as he’s the only player that scored in their first and only game in Group K when they lost to Morocco away from home. And having beaten Sierra Leone, Botswana and Mozambique before drawing with Angola in recent friendlies, Broos will be happy that he’s got a squad of experienced and on form players for two crucial games.