Bafana star Luke Le Roux completes move to Dutch Eredivisie’s FC Volendam

Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke Le Roux has swapped the Swedish Allsvenskan for the Dutch Eredivisie after completing a move to FC Volendam. FC Volendam confirmed on earlier on Wednesday that they’ve completed the signing of the former SuperSport United youth team player.

The 23-year-old Le Roux has spent the last four years in the Swedish top flight, turning out for Varbergs BoIS. He was on Tuesday among the named announced in Hugo Broos’ latest Bafana Bafana squad, and will be looking to add to his four international caps. “Luke is the type of player we have been looking for for a long time to complement our midfield,” Volendam Technical director Jasper van Leeuwen said on the club’s website on Wednesday. “He primarily plays from control, but also chooses his moments to get involved in the attack. Luke physically holds his own, has a lot of dynamics, is skilled with the ball and has a good understanding of the game,” said van Leeuwen.

“The best summary is an all-round and box-to-box midfielder." "Luke has gradually developed into an excellent player in Sweden, who is now also an international player for his country. The fact that he is now coming to Volendam is really an injection of quality for our team. “In addition, there is also a lot of room for improvement in Luke, so we are looking forward to a great new development trajectory.”

Le Roux took to Instagram to bid his old club farewell, saying: “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making Varberg my home for the past 3.5 years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Le Roux (@luke.leroux8) “We went through ups and downs together and your support meant so much to me. I would like to believe that I have always given 100% for the club on and off the pitch.

“Massive thanks to the Board, Technical Team, the great Supporters and most important my teammates who I leave behind as brothers. “I wish everyone all the best. This is not the end of the road, merely the start of a new journey.