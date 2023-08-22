Teenager Ime Okon among three uncapped players in preliminary Bafana squad

After an impressive debut season in the DStv Premiership, SuperSport United’s Ime Okon has been included in Bafana Bafana’s preliminary squad for upcoming friendlies. The 18-year-old is one of three uncapped players that have been included in head coach Hugo Broos’ team for the games against Namibia and the Democratic Republic Congo. They will be played on 9 and 12 September.

Squad announcement 📢 ⤵️ https://t.co/xqfUCY5MFo pic.twitter.com/e9LBufeBWW — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 22, 2023 Broos will use the friendlies to prepare the team for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire. TS Galaxy’s Mlungisi Mbujana has also earned a call-up for the first time at the age of 32, while Orlando Pirates Sipho Chaine, who’s recently usurped Richard Ofori as his club’s number, has also been included.

The squad features some usual names, who have been trusted by Broos in recent months. Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who has been turning in eye-catching performances in the MSL and Leagues Cup, will hope to keep that form going in the national team. St Louis FC’s Njabulo Blom is the other United States-based player in the squad. Also back in the squad is Burnley’s Lyle Foster, the team’s only player plying his trade in England’s Premier League.

Speaking about the preliminary squad, SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao said: “These matches are in support of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos as he continues with his preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations in the beginning of next year, and the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November this year.” Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams Veli Mothwa Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane, Siyanda Xulu, Ime Okon, Sfiso Hlanti, Given Msimango, Keegan Allan, Zuko Mdunyelwa