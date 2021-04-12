Carlos Queiroz and Philippe Troussier interested in Bafana Bafana job – report
CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana coaches Philippe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz are reportedly interested in coaching South Africa’s beleaguered national team again.
According to TimesLive, Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane remains the favourite to land the job for a second time. But, should he decline the offer and decide to remain in Egypt, SAFA have no shortage of former coaches who like a second stab at making Bafana Bafana great again.
“This is clear‚ they [Troussier and Queiroz] want the job and the players will respect them,” TimesLive quote one of their sources as saying.
ALSO READ: Safa technical committee prefer Pitso Mosimane for Bafana Bafana job – report
Former Real Madrid boss and Manchester United number two, Queiroz, the last man to qualify for a World Cup tournament while in charge of Bafana Bafana, recently left his job in charge of the Colombian national team.
Troussier, on the other hand, is currently in charge of Vietnam’s Under 19 national side. The Frenchman famously led South Africa during their maiden World Cup in 1998, and in 2002, led Japan to the last 16 of the World Cup, which they co-hosted with South Korea.
ALSO READ: Bafana coach ... Whether it’s Queiroz or Renard, Safa must not spare any expense
SAFA are looking for a new Bafana coach after the sacking of Molefi Ntseki, who failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be played January and February next year.
IOL Sport