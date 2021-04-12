Carlos Queiroz and Philippe Troussier interested in Bafana Bafana job – report

CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana coaches Philippe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz are reportedly interested in coaching South Africa’s beleaguered national team again.

According to TimesLive, Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane remains the favourite to land the job for a second time. But, should he decline the offer and decide to remain in Egypt, SAFA have no shortage of former coaches who like a second stab at making Bafana Bafana great again.

“This is clear‚ they [Troussier and Queiroz] want the job and the players will respect them,” TimesLive quote one of their sources as saying.

Former Real Madrid boss and Manchester United number two, Queiroz, the last man to qualify for a World Cup tournament while in charge of Bafana Bafana, recently left his job in charge of the Colombian national team.