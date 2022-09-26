Hugo Broos tells Bafana Bafana fans to curb their enthusiasm

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana may have drubbed Sierra Leone 4-0 in a friendly on Saturday afternoon at home but they are far from being a well-oiled machine. After enduring a four-game winless streak, thanks to one draw and three losses, Bafana needed to get back to winning ways in this international break.

Story continues below Advertisement

And they did just that as they beat the Loene Stars, thanks to Themba Zwane’s brace and goals from Mihlali Mayambela and Aubrey Modiba. But that win doesn’t mean that they were at their best. Or ready for the back-to-back, must-win, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March. They are still porous in defence, with Sierra Leone making inroads into their final third only to be let down by their poor finishing.

Zwane stole the show upon his return to the national team, with his silk passes and runs. But he was forced to drop back and try to exploit space. And that’s why Bafana need a central attacking midfielder that can contribute going forward, while he can also help out in defensive situations. Debutant Luke le Roux was supposed to play the role of being a link between attack and defence, but he struggled, barely offering any options up front.

Story continues below Advertisement

Striker Zakhele Lepasa registered two assists against the Leone Stars, but he’s got to do better with his positioning, hold up play and runs in the final third. But coach Hugo Broos is very aware that there’s still a long way to go before they are at their best. And that’s why they’ll need to beat Botswana at FNB Stadium on Tuesday. “When I came here, it was a totally strange country when you spoke about football. So I had to know the players and go and watch matches,” Broos said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We had to change some things, and we did. So, with this group we think that we can go on. But don’t be too optimistic, instead try to be more realistic. “It was a good team but our opposition were not a great team. So, I think Tuesday’s game will be a little bit tougher than today. Maybe, we’ll see.” South Africa will face Botswana in a friendly at the Calabash on Tuesday, knowing that could be their last preparation match before the qualifiers.

Story continues below Advertisement