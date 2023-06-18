Morocco coach tips Bafana Bafana to impress at Afcon

Johannesburg — Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui says he’s delighted to see Bafana Bafana’s resurgence and has tipped the South Africans to spring a surprise in the Africa Cup of Nations. Both Morocco and Bafana have sealed passage to the Afcon finals in Ivory Coast next year from Group K but they met in their respective penultimate and final qualifier match on Saturday night at FNB.

And with the Atlas Lions flying thanks to an historic semi-final finish at the World Cup and being ranked No 1 on the continent, they were expected to walk away with all three points in SA. Instead, the 12th-placed ranked (in Africa) Bafana sprung a surprise, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Percy Tau and Zakhele Lepasa, while Hakim Ziyech scored the visitors' consolation goal. The result was disappointing for Regragui but he was gracious in defeat, congratulating Bafana.

“I know the quality of Bafana Bafana. I came to make you happy. It’s a very, very big team in Africa — it’s a reality. We played South Africa with confidence,” Regragui said. “When we were playing, the goalkeeper (Monir El Kajoui) thought the ball was not a problem. And when you play like that it’s easy for an open game and I like the competition. “When you lose the ball and can score, it’s different — you don't compete in the competition. You (Bafana) have good technical players and very good fans.”

Before the resurgence that’s been brought about by coach Hugo Broos, Bafana seemed to have lost their winning touch — having last qualified for the Afcon finals in 2019. But with the integration of youngsters into the team and selection of players based on form rather than popularity, Bafana’s fortunes have changed in recent months. That has caught the attention of Regragui — hence he’s tipped Bafana to cause an upset in Ivory Coast.

“I think South Africans can do a very good surprise with this spirit (at Afcon). But I am very happy to see this team. I know that in South Africa, you work a lot on your football,” Regragui said. “You have good and quality players at Mamelodi Sundowns. Your league is good. You’ll go up in the future ‘Inshallah’ (God Willing).” @Mihlalibaleka