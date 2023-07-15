Nigeria’s Super Eagles could decide Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup fate

The form book suggests that South Africa's ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be decided by a straight shoot-out between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria’s Super Eagles. After the Confederation of African Football (CAF) completed the African qualifiers draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Ivory Coast on Thursday evening, South Africa was drawn alongside Nigeria in Group C.

The Group C winner will join the eight other group winners who will embark on the qualifying tournament for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The qualifiers are scheduled to begin with two rounds of matches in November. The final round of matches will be played in October 2025. A total of 54 African nations were split into nine groups of six. The nine group winners will secure automatic entry to the 2026 World Cup.

However, there will be a chance for a 10th African team. The four best runners-up will go into a CAF play-off tournament, scheduled to be held in November 2025. The winner will advance to the FIFA play-off tournament, in March 2026. It could result in Africa securing a 10th slot at the World Cup. The other Group C teams are Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho. Zimbabwe's Warriors were given the green light to participate in the World Cup after FIFA lifted the country’s 18-month suspension on Wednesday. Before the draw, the seeds for the nine groups were decided by the world rankings of the participating countries. The seeded teams were (world rankings in brackets) 1 Morocco (13), 2 Senegal (18), 3 Tunisia (31), 4 Algeria (33), 5 Egypt (34), 6 Nigeria (39), 7 Cameroon (43), 8 Mali (50), 9 Côte d'Ivoire (51).

The world rankings of the Group C teams are 39-Nigeria, 62-South Africa, 93-Benin, 124-Zimbabwe, 139-Rwanda and 152-Lesotho. The rankings suggest that Nigeria, for many years an African powerhouse, ad South Africa are the major forces in this group. Zimbabwe have been out of action for a while because of the FIFA ban but the team is capable of regrouping a presenting a formidable force when the qualifiers start in November. The Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana have played 14 times, and South Africa emerged winners only once. Nigeria have won seven times and the rest were drawn. South Africa's lone win against Nigeria and was in a 2017 African Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

In the World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles have played four times against South Africa, winning three and drawing one. The current Super Eagles will be determined not to miss out again after they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Their squad has a talented pool of players who offer a blend of experienced veterans and promising young talents. They have a solid defence, with creative midfielders and clinical strikers. Most of the squad is drawn from European leagues.