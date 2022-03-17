Unambitious PSL clubs continue to stunt Bafana Bafana's growth

Cape Town - The two squads in the recent Soweto Derby revealed there were only two players who were 21 years and younger, and one of those was a foreign-born player. Both clubs, starved of success for many years now, had an average age of just over 28 years. It pointed to the generous use of experienced players. Many of these players produce conscientious performances week in and week out but can no longer hold down a national team berth.

Story continues below Advertisment

Many of these experienced players no longer command regular match-winning performances to ensure these two storied clubs win more matches. In stark contrast, a club like Stellenbosch FC, with nine players younger than 22 years in their squad, has run them close on the latest Premiership table. ALSO READ: In the Kitchen Podcast: Mark Williams hopes Hugo Broos develops Bafana brotherhood National team coach Hugo Broos has at the outset said the young talents are the future of South African football. He showed the way by blooding several youngsters last year. Ethan Brooks was 19 years old when he made his national team debut. Since then, Evidence Makgopa (21), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21), Lyle Foster (21) and Goodman Mosele (22) have all been called up.

Last year, hitherto national team regulars like Themba Zwane, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thulani Serero, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu and Lebo Mothiba no longer featured. Even though the Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for AFCON in Cameroon, there was general agreement that the team had come on in leaps and bounds. Things could have been vastly different if Maguette N'Diaye, the Senegalese referee, had not officiated in their final qualifier. Since last year Broos has been asking to meet with local PSL coaches. He wanted to share his thoughts on how he plans to use their players. In that regard, club coaches would be mindful of the roles their players play in the national team. Much to his disappointment, a meeting with PSL coaches did not materialize, despite concerted efforts on his side.

Story continues below Advertisment

ALSO READ: 'Bafana Bafana needs the best Percy Tau', says Hugo Broos Recently, Broos, on his initiative, met with Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi and midfielder Goodman Mosele, who at one stage failed to pitch for a national squad camp. The 22-year-old Mosele has been producing several promising performances, and it was wonderful that Broos could address issues to open the way for Mosele to play for Bafana Bafana. Over time, there was no criticism of Broos and the use of young players since the results were promising. One PSL coach Benni McCarthy came out in open support of Broos. McCarthy said as a "young, skinny, small and all that" he was given a chance to play in the national team, and that opened doors for him.

Story continues below Advertisment

To date, McCarthy is the only SA-born player to win a UEFA Champions League medal. Broos has also pointed out the glaring absence of SA-born players currently plying their trade in Europe, and quite rightly so. Presently, Lyle Foster is the only Europe-based player in the national squad. In bygone years, it was possible to select a national team entirely on Europe-based players.

Story continues below Advertisment

This points to a drop in playing standards locally since players can no longer find their way into European clubs. The PSL have become stagnant on many fronts. It is unlikely to make progress under the current leadership, who have found a willing partner to bankroll their operation, without having to impress them. PSL clubs can no longer turn to their parent body to guide them to higher levels. For years now, the PSL hasn't been to perform a basic function like appointing a permanent CEO. The PSL have not even been able to admit spectators when it became possible, even though numbers were limited.