Cape Town - Bafana Bafana ace Lyle Foster is currently on course to become an English Premier League player next season. The 22-year-old earned a move to English Championship club Burnley during the January transfer window. The Clarets who are managed by Manchester City and Premier League legend Vincent Kompany are on top of the Championship. With a 13-point advantage over nearest rivals Sheffield United, they are all but certain to be in England’s top flight next term.

It has been reported that Burnley paid the equivalent of R208million for Foster, which makes him the most expensive South African footballer in history. “I still pinch myself quite a lot to see if it is true or not. I am grateful to be in the position I am in. I think I’m in one of the best leagues in the world in a country where I always dreamed of playing. It is great to be back in the national team as well after having missed the last two national team camps,” Foster said. Proving that he did not bring in Foster to warm the bench, Kompany has been handing the South African game time and integrating him into his first-team plans slowly. Foster repaid the faith shown in him by scoring his first goal for the Burnley’ 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

"I got a few minutes and started two FA Cup games before that, missing a few chances. The ball game to me and I hit it as hard as I could. Luckily it went in. Everything goes faster when the ball is in the net. I am feeling the love and support of my team-mates who were very happy for me. There are not many better things in life than scoring goals," said Foster. The Johannesburg-born player is expected to be a key part of Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana side in the near future and he will be expected to start for the national team when they take on Liberia in a Group K 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.

A lot will be expected from him, but he is also aware that he may have to change his mentality and potentially amend his playing style as the characteristics of African football are different from the European game. "In Africa, I know the national team and have played with a lot of guys before. Africa is very different with who you play against. Africa is a lot more physical and it is more difficult in terms of circumstances that you have to play in. I have made changes and I hope to help the country get back to where I think we belong," said Foster.