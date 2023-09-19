While Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster is busy banging in goals for Burnley in the English Premier League (EPL), he’s also doing his bit to grow the game back in South Africa. Foster recently donated an indoor soccer court to the Noordgesig Primary School in Soweto.

In a clip posted by X, formerly Twitter, user @reasons_r on Monday, a video begins with Foster celebrating a goal he’s just scored for Burnley. The video then cuts to a school child wearing a number 17 Burnley jersey (Foster’s replica jersey) on a new indoor court playing soccer. We see shots of other children watching on, dancing and then Foster is seen with the children signing autographs and interacting with the kids.

Indoor court at Noordgesig Primary School donated by Lyle foster



The joy on each child's face and the excitement displayed were unrivalled, you are clear living proof to these children and many others that no dream is unattainable 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pFvpUAJGxA — reasons (@reasons_r) September 18, 2023 ‘Joy on each child’s face’ The caption with the video reads: “Indoor court at Noordgesig Primary School donated by Lyle foster “The joy on each child's face and the excitement displayed were unrivalled, you are clear living proof to these children and many others that no dream is unattainable.

A follow-up post goes on to further thank Foster: “You have brought unfathomable delight to these kids!! “May God continue to bless you in all aspects of your life. Big ups to you brother. May you be blessed abundantly.” Noordgesig Primary School also confirmed to IOL Sport on Tuesday, that Foster did in fact donate the soccer court.