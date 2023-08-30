WATCH: No Kaizer Chiefs player deserves to be in Bafana Bafana squad, says Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos named his final squad for their upcoming friendlies on Wednesday, and there was not a single Kaizer Chiefs player selected. After last season’s struggles, Amakhosi have started the new campaign poorly, which has placed a ton of pressure on coach Molefi Ntseki, Broos’ predecessor with the national team.

After naming his squad, Broos stated he didn’t think the club had improved from where they were last season, so he didn’t see a reason to select their players. S’fiso Hlanti, Pule Mmodi, and Given Msimango had been named in the provisional squad, but were not lucky enough to make the final team.

“For the moment Kaizer Chiefs is still Kaizer Chiefs of last year,” Broos said when speaking to journalist after the announcement. “They have a lot of new players and maybe that is the reason why they don’t achieve what they need to achieve... They are still many points behind Sundowns and I said it already year – for any competition it’s important that the top teams are in the top of the ranking. “Pirates won yesterday, so there is only five points difference with Sundowns, with Kaizer Chiefs it’s eight points. This is too much. Only five games and you are already eight points behind who is first. It’s not a little team who is first.

The 23 men squad for our two friendly matches in September 2023 as we continue preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast from 13 January-11 February 2024.



.@BafanaBafana will play 🇳🇦 on 9 September 2023 and 🇨🇩 on 12 September 2023.



Both matches at… pic.twitter.com/j7TW9xkPdc — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 30, 2023 “Chiefs have to improve. I saw the game last Saturday, I was at the game of Chiefs, and I’m very sorry but now for a moment there is no player who deserves to be at Bafana Bafana.” As they prepare for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals and World Cup qualifiers, Broos’ Bafana will take on Namibia and Congo on September 9 and 12 respectively.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane, Maphosa Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Grant Magerman, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas