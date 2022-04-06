WATCH: Senzo Meyiwa Netflix docu-series promises to be a must watch

Johannesburg - Nearly ten years on and details about the death of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are still shrouded in mystery to the public. The football star was killed at the age of 27 in the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother in October 2014.

The Netflix docu-series, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star is set to be released on Thursday, and will aim to shed light into the mysteries surrounding Meyiwa’s murder. It really is a must-watch for all football lovers in South Africa. At the time of his death, Meyiwa was Bafana Bafana’s goalkeeper and captain. After Meyiwa was initially shot and killed, the cause of death was initially reported to be a gunshot wound following a botched robbery. Since then the story has changed and become even more confusing with the alleged killers only being arrested in 2021. ALSO READ: Petro Atletico, Mamelodi Sundowns in an all-COSAFA quarter-final Caf Champions League tie

The five episode docu-series produced by Storyscope and Real Eyes will feature interviews with renowned soccer analyst Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya and advocate Gerrie Nel as well as members of Meyiwa’s family. Sam Meyiwa, the father of Senzo who had long been campaigning to have justice served for his son, died following a stroke in 2019. There apparently were five eyewitnesses at the scene when Meyiwa was murdered, yet breakthroughs are only being made almost a decade later.

Netflix sets to premiere a documentary on Senzo Meyiwa.



Senzo: Murder of A Soccer Star premieres on the 7th April 2022. pic.twitter.com/xXeLy2OufW — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) March 22, 2022 The series will explore whether the suspects were really behind the murder or whether it is all a cover-up for something more sinister. Executive producers of the docu-series are Thandi Davids, Neil Brandt and Tendeka Matatu and the director is Sara Blecher.