Bafana Bafana must not underestimate the lowly-ranked nations if they are going to start the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on a high note, says coach Hugo Broos. Bafana will start their bid to qualify for the global event in Canada, Mexico, and the USA with matches at home to Benin on Saturday and away to Rwanda on Tuesday.

Considering Bafana are ranked higher (64th) than both Benin (93rd) and Rwanda (142nd) in the world, they are expected to bag three points from both matches on paper. But Bafana’s performances against lower ranked teams have been unconvincing in recent months. They’ve struggled to put them to the sword, having to settle instead for dull draws.

No fear However, they’ve been menacing against some mighty teams in Africa. They beat the No 1-ranked nation, Morocco, at home, before drawing with Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast away. With the World Cup qualifiers must-win matches for Bafana after their last-minute failure to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar, Broos believes they know what’s at stake.

“We have to be confident (that we’ll win both matches) because of the performances we had in the last two years,” Broos said in his pre-match media briefing on Monday. “The performances against Morocco, Liberia and against Ivory Coast must give us confidence. Maybe it was a good thing we didn’t play well against Namibia and eSwatini then. “I think the players know that even if you play against Ivory Coast or eSwatini, you need to focus, concentrate and have a good mentality.”

Bafana will have to get off to a good start in Durban and Butare in Rwanda’s south, as that will help them to win and prepare well for the Afcon finals in Ivory Coast in January as well. “You can avoid problems if you start the game the way we did against Morocco, Ivory Coast and Liberia away – with a good focus and mentality,” Broos said. “You’ll avoid the problems we had against Namibia and eSwatini. I am confident that we can make two victories from both matches, but we must fight.”

All players available Bafana’s quest to win both qualifiers is set to be boosted after Broos confirmed that all 23 players are available, with Thapelo Maseko and Grant Kekana set to undergo late fitness tests.

The pair joined the camp on Monday carrying knocks from Mamelodi Sundowns’ triumph in the African Football League after beating Wydad Casablanca on Sunday. With Maseko having been the top goalscorer in the AFL, his services could come in handy for Bafana – perhaps that’s why Broos is contemplating keeping him in the squad even if he’s not fully fit. Should push come to shove, other players such as Themba Zwane and Percy Tau must take on the scoring responsibilities, especially with Lyle Foster also out of the team. But while goals could come in handy in the qualifiers, Broos wants his team to focus first on winning games.