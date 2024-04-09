Banyana will put everything into this match, says coach Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her side will be going all out in their second-leg, final Paris Olympics qualifier, against Nigeria at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria, on Tuesday evening. With the away goal rule no longer in place, it means the home advantage in the second match will be even greater for South Africa.

Banyana lost the first leg 1-0 in Abuja, Nigeria, but Ellis insisted on Monday her side still has a great chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics. “Looking forward to the game tomorrow, we have looked at the footage [of the first game] as well. We know we are better than what we showed in Nigeria. We can do way better than that, and I think the second half showed how well we can play. It is a match we have to win,” said Ellis.

‘It won’t be easy’ “We have to put everything into it to make sure that we get the goal early to be able to kickstart from there. We know it won’t be easy, Nigeria got the one-goal advantage and we have to prepare for every eventuality.” Sinoxolo Cesane who could not travel with Banyana to Nigeria is the only change in the squad ahead of the game.

Banyana fans will be able to make use of a special transport deal on Tuesday, which the Gautrain is offering. With the match kicking off at 7.30pm, the Gautrain will allow ticket holders for the match a R50 return trip from any station, excluding OR Tambo and Rhodesfield. Fans aiming to arrive early can catch a bus shuttle service from Hatfield station to the stadium in Pretoria from as early as 5.30pm - two hours before kickoff.