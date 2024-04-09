Gautrain offering special deal for Banyana Paris Olympics qualifier at Loftus

The Gautrain will be offering a special deal for Banyana Banyana fans wishing to attend the team’s final Paris Olympics qualifier against Nigeria at Loftus Versfeld, in Pretoria, on Tuesday evening. With the match kicking off at 7.30pm, the Gautrain will allow ticket holders for the match a R50 return trip from any station, excluding OR Tambo and Rhodesfield.

Fans aiming to arrive early can catch a bus shuttle service from Hatfield station to the stadium in Pretoria from as early as 5.30pm - two hours before kickoff. After the match, a bus shuttle service will begin at 10pm from Loftus to Hatfield station, with the last bus leaving at 11pm from the stadium.

📍Gautrain your #TransportPlug for the Banyana_Banyana game Loftus VersfeldStandard Gautrain rules will apply, including no eating or drinking on the train, bus, or in stations.#LiveTheImpossible #GautrainJourneys#BanyanaBanyanaSA pic.twitter.com/e4tj4wXY8k — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) April 9, 2024 Everything on the line Banyana travelled to Abuja last week when they went down 1-0 to their hosts. The winner on aggregate will qualify for the Paris Olympics in July and August.

Banyana defender Thembi Kgatlana is confident her side can overturn her side’s one-goal deficit. “It’s not over yet and there’s still one more leg,” said Kgatlana. “I know that in the Olympic qualifiers there’s no away goal rule. Right now it’s 1-0 for Nigeria, and they must still come to South Africa.”