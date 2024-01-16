Tragedy strikes at OR Tambo International Airport: woman dies shortly after arrival

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed the death of a woman who collapsed at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday night. “It is understood that the female passenger, accompanied by her daughter, flew into OR Tambo International Airport from Cape Town on a South African Airways flight. She was waiting in the domestic arrivals area when she collapsed,” Acsa said.

According to Acsa, paramedics stationed at the airport were alerted to the emergency at 7.14pm and responded swiftly. “Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was started at 7.17pm and discontinued at 7.55pm. Unfortunately, despite all efforts to resuscitate the patient, she was declared dead at the scene. “At this stage, the cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest but it is yet to be officially determined.”

The woman’s next of kin had been informed, Acsa confirmed. While the passenger’s name is known to Acsa, they said it could not be released. “ACsa would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the late passenger during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the “NYPost” on Monday reported that man died after bypassing security at Salt Lake City International Airport on New Year’s Day. The man was reportedly found dead inside the engine of a plane, 15 minutes after he got past the security and despite resuscitation efforts, he was declared dead on the scene. According to the “NYPost”, Salt Lake City police also found “personal items, including shoes and clothing”, left on an airport runway.