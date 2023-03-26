Janine van Wyk disappointed by Banyana snub, coach Desiree Ellis says door is still open

Durban — Former Banyana Banyana women’s national team captain Janine van Wyk has expressed her views following her recent snub from the set-up. Van Wyk, now 35, is the highest-capped player in South Africa with over 180 appearances and is also the highest-capped female in African football.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane and Andile Dlamini win big at SA Sports Awards Following her brief but successful stint in Scotland with Glasgow City, Van Wyk is now playing for Greek club Ergotelis Women FC. Nevertheless, she has found it hard to reclaim her place in the national squad. The Alberton-born defender was an integral part of Banyana’s remarkable 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations success, but has since been left out in the cold as the team prepare for this year’s World Cup.

Van Wyk has, on her social media account, expressed her displeasure at not being part of the SA team but vowed to keep working hard in she gets called up. “Disappointed to not have been included in the national squad these past games but I will continue to work hard in case my services are needed. Wishing @Banyana_Banyana all the best for their upcoming friendly against Serbia as they continue their preparations for the World Cup,” Van Wyk wrote on social media this past weekend.

Disappointed to not have been included in the National squad these past games but i will continue to work hard for in case my services are needed

Wishing @Banyana_Banyana all the best for their upcoming friendly against Serbia as they continue their preparations for the @FIFAWWC — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) March 25, 2023 Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, however, has opened the door for Van Wyk’s potential return as she highlighted the importance of blending youth and experience in her World Cup squad. “I’m looking at players who add value and I’m looking at other players who haven’t gotten a lot of game time as well but as I said, the door is never closed (on Van Wyk returning),” Ellis said.

Ellis also praised Van Wyk’s impact and influence over the years, stating that her and a couple of other Banyana stars’ decision to ply their trade abroad bodes well for the next generation. “Janine has played a huge role in South African women’s football with her JVW club and also herself. When you talk about young players, they look up to her because of who she is,” Ellis said. ALSO READ: Safa boss Danny Jordaan warns PSL’s CAF hopefuls to launch women’s teams immediately

“But she’s also not the only one that’s abroad, you look at Noko Matlou, Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana all those players have been flying the country’s flag high. “Noxolo Cesane has recently joined the Mexican league and Jermaine is already doing well there so it opens up a lot of opportunities for others and contributes to the improvement of our game.” Banyana will continue their preparations for World Cup with a tough test against Serbia in a friendly next month.