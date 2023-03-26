Janine van Wyk disappointed by Banyana snub, coach Desiree Ellis says door is still open

Durban — Former Banyana Banyana women’s national team captain Janine van Wyk has expressed her views following her recent snub from the set-up.
Van Wyk, now 35, is the highest-capped player in South Africa with over 180 appearances and is also the highest-capped female in African football.
ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane and Andile Dlamini win big at SA Sports Awards
Following her brief but successful stint in Scotland with Glasgow City, Van Wyk is now playing for Greek club Ergotelis Women FC. Nevertheless, she has found it hard to reclaim her place in the national squad.
The Alberton-born defender was an integral part of Banyana’s remarkable 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations success, but has since been left out in the cold as the team prepare for this year’s World Cup.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane and Andile Dlamini win big at SA Sports Awards
Safa boss Danny Jordaan warns PSL’s CAF hopefuls to launch women’s teams immediately
Cyril Ramaphosa salutes Banyana Banyana joins call for equal pay for men, women in sport
Huge celebration as African champions Banyana Banyana return with Wafcon trophy
How does Bonang feel about Nathi Mthethwa's axing? Tweeps want to know after her long-standing beef with him
Jordaan ramps up Women's World Cup bid, Arsène Wenger to help SA football
Van Wyk has, on her social media account, expressed her displeasure at not being part of the SA team but vowed to keep working hard in she gets called up.
“Disappointed to not have been included in the national squad these past games but I will continue to work hard in case my services are needed. Wishing @Banyana_Banyana all the best for their upcoming friendly against Serbia as they continue their preparations for the World Cup,” Van Wyk wrote on social media this past weekend.
Disappointed to not have been included in the National squad these past games but i will continue to work hard for in case my services are needed— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) March 25, 2023
Wishing @Banyana_Banyana all the best for their upcoming friendly against Serbia as they continue their preparations for the @FIFAWWC
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, however, has opened the door for Van Wyk’s potential return as she highlighted the importance of blending youth and experience in her World Cup squad.
“I’m looking at players who add value and I’m looking at other players who haven’t gotten a lot of game time as well but as I said, the door is never closed (on Van Wyk returning),” Ellis said.
Ellis also praised Van Wyk’s impact and influence over the years, stating that her and a couple of other Banyana stars’ decision to ply their trade abroad bodes well for the next generation.
“Janine has played a huge role in South African women’s football with her JVW club and also herself. When you talk about young players, they look up to her because of who she is,” Ellis said.
ALSO READ: Safa boss Danny Jordaan warns PSL’s CAF hopefuls to launch women’s teams immediately
“But she’s also not the only one that’s abroad, you look at Noko Matlou, Refiloe Jane, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana all those players have been flying the country’s flag high.
“Noxolo Cesane has recently joined the Mexican league and Jermaine is already doing well there so it opens up a lot of opportunities for others and contributes to the improvement of our game.”
Banyana will continue their preparations for World Cup with a tough test against Serbia in a friendly next month.
IOL Sport