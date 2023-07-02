Independent Online
Sunday, July 2, 2023

World Cup stars barred from stadium while Botswana hammer makeshift Banyana

Banyana Banyana’s World Cup players tried to get into the stadium after boycotting the game against Botswana. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 14m ago

The Banyana Banyana players wanted to enter the stadium midway through the first half in their World Cup send-off friendly international against Botswana following their “strike”, but were not allowed at the Tsakane Stadium, according to reports.

In one of the darkest days in South African football, Banyana’s players did not play in the game, owing to an apparent dispute over payments that they are meant to receive over their participation in the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

There also also concerns about the pitch, with players worried about picking injuries ahead of the global showpiece.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ended up fielding a makeshift team made up of players who are not part of her World Cup plans. They were subsequently hammered 5-0 by Botswana.

South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan has come under fire following the incident.

“Danny has selected another team that he has put there. He has just taken the coach and the manager to go and coach that team,” South African Football Players Association (SAFPU) President Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe told Idiski Times.

“So he has a selected team for the coach, when the legitimate players are here [Sunnyside Park Hotel], you know. So that’s where the situation is.

“Danny has said, the women have got a program. That program says, they must leave by bus at half past 12. We were all waiting for it. But then he organises an NEC for 10:30 to dismiss the team.

“You know why he wants to dismiss them? Because they demand that that money that Fifa has given them must be included in their contract, Danny doesn’t want that.”

IOL Sport

AustraliaDesiree EllisBanyana BanyanaSoccer

