Hertha sign world champion Sami Khedira from Juventus

BERLIN – Hertha Berlin signed 2014 world champion Sami Khedira from Juventus on Monday as the club look to boost the quality of their squad to avoid relegation.

No details were released on the length of the central midfielder's contract.

Khedira started his career at VfB Stuttgart and also played for Real Madrid for five years before joining the Italian champions in 2015.

"I feel physically very good and I want to help the team and Hertha to be successful on a sporting level by using my experience," Khedira said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Hertha Berlin confirm talks with Juventus star Sami Khedira