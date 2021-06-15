SportSoccer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo speaks during a press conference ahead of their match against Hungary. Photo: UEFA/Handout/Reuters
Don’t ever drink Coke again, Ryan Giggs reportedly told a young Cristiano Ronaldo

CAPE TOWN – Portugal captain made headline news when he was seen removing two Coca Cola bottles and asking for water ahead of a press conference.

In some quarters, the 36-year-old striker was praised for staying away from sugar, as they attributed his long career to prefering water over the beverage.

According to givemesport.com, Ronaldo’s dislike for Coke was thanks to former Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs.

Former Norweigan footballer and television pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft, telling a story he heard from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said: “Ronaldo came once to a breakfast with a Coke in his hands.

“Giggs pushed him on the wall and said: 'Don’t ever do that again!'"

The Juventus striker scored two goals and went past Michel Platini as the record goalscorer in European Championships after Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in Budapest.

In recent months, he has been heavily linked with a move back to Manchester United, although French giants Paris St. Germain are also said to be in the running for his signature.

