Manchester — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his side's last 32 Europa League clash against Barcelona would have been worthy of the final itself. United have enjoyed a resurgence under their Dutch boss, who took charge ahead of this season.

Story continues below Advertisement

They now travel to Spain for Thursday's first leg tie against La Liga leaders Barcelona in third place in the Premier League, five points behind table-toppers Arsenal but having played two games more than the Gunners.

Both Barcelona and United have rich European histories, with eight European Cup and Champions League titles between them, in addition to other continental trophies. "I think Barcelona and (us) as well (would) have preferred to play (this match) in the final," Ten Hag told Uefa in comments published Wednesday. "We are looking forward (to it), it (takes) a lot of energy searching for that finish, and it will be a great game.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Hopefully, everyone is fit for Barcelona and for us. So we see a game (that will be played) at the highest level." He also paid tribute to Barcelona counterpart Xavi, saying he had been a fan since his playing days. "As a player, I admire (Xavi)," added Ten Hag. "Barcelona, the way (they) played with him … he was such an important part of the team, you can see that (with) the philosophy he now brings, (this) is his Barcelona.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I really like his team, the attacking way of play. I think he is (heading) in the right direction. I think it's going to be a good challenge between Manchester United and Barcelona."