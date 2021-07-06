Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele apologise for video mocking hotel staff in Japan

Barcelona forwards Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have apologised for a 2019 video appearing to mock hotel staff in Japan but denied their comments were racist. The video, recorded by Dembele during Barcelona's pre-season tour of Japan ahead of the 2019-20 season, was leaked on social media and showed both players laughing at a group of hotel staff who were working to fix a television.

"It all took place in Japan. It could've taken place anywhere on the planet and I would've used the same expression," Dembele wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I was therefore not targeting any community. I just happened to use this type of expression with my friends regardless of their origins.

"This video has since been made public. I appreciate therefore that it could've hurt the people present in these images. Because of this, I would like to sincerely apologise to them." Griezmann said he was "completely against all forms of discrimination".