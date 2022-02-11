SportSoccerLa Liga
Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia (left) in action against Valencia's Jose Gaya (right) during the Spanish King's cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Valencia CF held at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, 10 February 2022. Picture: Miguel Tona/EPA
Bilbao and Valencia settle for draw in Copa semi-final first leg

(Reuters) - Athletic Bilbao face a tough battle to make their third successive Copa del Rey final after they were held to a 1-1 home draw in the first leg of their semi-final tie by Valencia on Thursday.

Athletic, who knocked out holders Barcelona and Real Madrid in the previous two rounds, went ahead in the 37th minute thanks to Raul Garcia's header from a free kick.

Valencia, who won the last of their eight titles in 2019, equalised through Hugo Duro in the 65th minute.

The second leg in Valencia is on March 2.

Bilbao lost the 2020 and 2021 finals.

Real Betis beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 away in the first leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday.

