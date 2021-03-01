Former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu arrested, club offices raided

BARCELONA - Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested on Monday after Catalan police officers searched the La Liga club's offices, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported on Monday.

A regional police spokeswoman confirmed several arrests had been made following an investigation by the force's financial crimes unit, without confirming the number of arrests made or their identities.

ALSO READ: Barcelona FC name acting president after Bartomeu resignation

A Barca spokeswoman confirmed the offices had been searched but did not make any additional comment.

Bartomeu's lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.