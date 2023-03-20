By Fernando Kallas Barcelona - LaLiga leaders Barcelona's pursuit of a 27th Spanish title gained momentum after substitute Franck Kessie scored a stunning goal in added time to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barca took a huge step towards winning their first league title in four years by beating the champions for a third successive time. The result left second-placed Real 12 points adrift of the leaders. Roared by almost 100,000 fans in a sold-out Camp Nou, Barca were the better side and earned a well deserved win against a Real Madrid side that at times seemed resigned to their fate. "We have to be honest... We never gave up, but we are already four games behind them. Nothing is impossible, but the truth is that it's very difficult (to win the title)," Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Movistar Plus.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo hands team-mate winning penalty as gesture of respect It was an electrifying game from the start with Barcelona pressing high and they almost scored in the sixth minute with a point-blank header by Raphinha that Courtois brilliantly stopped with a reflex save using his right fist. From the rebound, Sergi Roberto fired a fierce shot inches over the bar.

Kessie put the kibosh on #ElClásico. pic.twitter.com/6gorZfuqIx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 20, 2023 But it was Real who took an early lead four minutes later after a Vinicius Jr cross deflected off defender Ronald Araujo and went inside his own goal. But Barcelona were quick to regroup and they took control of game. Andreas Christiansen could have scored twice from two corners and Raphinha, who was arguably Barcelona’s most dangerous player, attempted an angled shot from the edge of the area that Courtois denied with another great save.

ALSO READ: Gallants suffer a heavy defeat in Libya, with their efforts punctured by disallowed goals Real seemed content to sit on their lead but their strategy backfired. At the stroke of halftime, their defence failed to clear the ball from the box and Sergi Roberto quickly pounced to fire an unstoppable strike to the left of the goalkeeper. 🎙️ XAVI: "It's a good day for culers." #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/L6iaWy1ov6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 20, 2023 Barcelona did not take the foot off the gas after the break and created several opportunities but it was Real substitute Marco Asensio who netted a goal that could have changed the script in the 81st minute.