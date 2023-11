Prosecutors seek 9-year jail term for ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves accused of rape

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a nine-year jail term for former Brazil star Dani Alves who is accused of raping a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022. Prosecutors have also demanded the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain full-back, who has been in jail in Spain since his arrest in January, pay his alleged victim $163,500 in compensation, according to a copy of his indictment seen by AFP on Thursday.

A date for his trial had not yet been set. The 40-year-old has maintained that he had consensual sex with his accuser. "I have a really clear conscience regarding what happened that night in the bathroom of the VIP area of the Sutton nightclub," he told Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published in June, his first since his arrest. "What happened and what didn't happen. And what didn't happen is that I forced this woman to do anything that we did," he added.

But when the story first broke -- and before he was arrested -- Alves in a television interview initially denied knowing the woman who filed a police complaint against him on January 2. The player told La Vanguardia that he had lied at first because he was afraid his wife would leave him if he admitted he had been with another woman. The indictment offers a detailed description of what according to prosecutors happened at the upscale Sutton nightclub.

After meeting at the venue, Alves invited the woman to enter a small enclosure which she says she did not know was a toilet. Once inside, the footballers showed a "violent attitude" towards the woman, who he forced to have intercourse despite her resistance.

At the time of the incident, Alves was on holiday in Barcelona after playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar. After his arrest, Alves was sacked by his Mexican club Pumas UNAM. In a highly successful career, Alves won 42 trophies, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil.