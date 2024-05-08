Sundowns pocketed R73,5 million rand after winning the African Football League earlier this year and are also set to pocket 15 million rand after winning the DSTV Premiership. Recent media reports suggest that the Masandawana are in for a massive pay-day after the club qualified for the 2025 extended FIFA Club World Cup, with the club set to receive a staggering one billion rand from FIFA.

In addition, Sundowns, despite crashing out in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League, secured R22.4 million from the competition as semi finalists.

However, that is not all. The Ka bo Yellow are still in the running to win the Nedbank Cup after the Brazilians defeated Stellenbosch FC 2-1 to set up a mouthwatering clash with Orlando Pirates in the finals of the competition and could further add seven million rand to their bank account, should they manage to beat Orlando Pirates in Mbombela in June.