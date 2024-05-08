By Mthobisi Nozulela
With Mamelodi Sundowns having already won the African Football League, the DSTV Premiership and secured qualification to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and still in contention to clinch the Nedbank Cup, the Brazilians could pocket well over one billion rand in prize money this season.
Sundowns pocketed R73,5 million rand after winning the African Football League earlier this year and are also set to pocket 15 million rand after winning the DSTV Premiership. Recent media reports suggest that the Masandawana are in for a massive pay-day after the club qualified for the 2025 extended FIFA Club World Cup, with the club set to receive a staggering one billion rand from FIFA.
In addition, Sundowns, despite crashing out in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League, secured R22.4 million from the competition as semi finalists.
However, that is not all. The Ka bo Yellow are still in the running to win the Nedbank Cup after the Brazilians defeated Stellenbosch FC 2-1 to set up a mouthwatering clash with Orlando Pirates in the finals of the competition and could further add seven million rand to their bank account, should they manage to beat Orlando Pirates in Mbombela in June.
In total, the Tshwane-based side could land a whooping R1,1179 billion.
Mamelodi Sundowns has dominated South African football in recent years, with the club having won seven consecutive league titles.
That dominance is said to continue, according to Cape Town Spurs midfielder Michael Morton, who believes that it will be difficult for DSTV Premiership teams to compete with Sundowns, given their financial muscle.
"Compared to the monthly grant of R2.3 million that every other club is functioning off currently, and Sundowns is bringing in over a billion rands to the coffers, it is very, very hard to see how any other club could compete with Mamelodi Sundowns. I think it’s going to be tough, and I see Sundowns dominance continue for a very long time,“ said Morton.
Mamelodi Sundowns make it 7 in a row… 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— ⬣ Michael Morton ⬣ (@MMORTON6) May 3, 2024
How long will the dominance continue? 🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/62OdCg758g
It will be interesting to see if DSTV Premiership teams can keep up with the Mamelodi Sundowns next season.
IOL Sports