Crisis-hit Manchester United refute sensational claims of dressing room bust up

Manchester United have claimed reports of a bust up between players after Saturday’s home humiliation against Brighton and Hove Albion are false. According to reports in the UK media, Bruno Fernandes had a furious bust up with Scott McTominay after the game on Saturday, while Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also argued.

However, the club was quick to dismiss the report on Tuesday. Manchester United were on the wrong side of a 3-1 scoreline against Brighton, which leaves with with just six points from two wins in their first six games of the season. Saturday’s result was another in what has so far been a disastrous season for the Old Trafford side.

A number of key players, including new signings Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount, have been forced to miss a number of games due to injuries, while off-field issues have not helped Erik ten Hag. Last week, the club said English winger Jadon Sancho would be training on his own after he accused Ten Hag of lying after their loss to Arsenal. Also, the controversial Mason Greenwood has recently been jettisoned to Getafe on loan, while Brazilian winger Antony has been given time off.