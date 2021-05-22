Cristiano Ronaldo willing to take a pay cut to seal Manchester United return – report

CAPE TOWN – Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to seal a return to former club Manchester United.

According to the UK Mirror, the player has made it clear to the club that he would like to return, and has spoken to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also wants to see the deal through, a number of times.

It goes on to state that Juventus would reportedly accept around £21.5million to sell the Portuguese star.

With Juventus looking likely to miss next season’s Champions League, trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that will be the of his time with the Old Lady.

“If Juventus will be out of the Champions League the feeling here in Italy is that Cristiano will ask to leave,” Romano said.

“Let’s see what club can sign Cristiano this summer. Remember he has an incredible salary here at Juventus for one more season for £30million.

“This something really huge for Cristiano right now, and it’s really difficult in this financial situation to find a club prepared to pay him the same salary.

“The bottom line is he wants to play in the Champions League and Juventus still have three game left to get there – but it’s difficult for Juventus at the moment.”

Last week, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes ruled out a move back to Portugal, saying “... at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal."

