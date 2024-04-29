Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners scored five goals in the race between his club and Orlando Pirates to finish DStv Premiership runners-up and book a CAF Champions League place. Pirates triumphed 4-0 at Royal AM on Sunday, a day after Rayners' record-equalling feat gave hosts Stellenbosch a 5-0 victory over Polokwane City.

The forward is the second footballer to score five times in a Premiership match - a feat first achieved by Zambian James Chamanga for Moroka Swallows in 2007. ⚽️ 17' – Iqraam Rayners

⚽️ 65' – Iqraam Rayners

⚽️ 75' – Iqraam Rayners

⚽️ 79' – Iqraam Rayners

⚽️ 82' – Iqraam Rayners



You've never seen anything quite like it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/f7BsphDerl — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 28, 2024

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are poised to seal a seventh straight Premiership title as they need a maximum six points from eight matches to succeed again. Second-placed Stellenbosch, 10 points behind Sundowns having played three matches more, lead Pirates by three points with each club having five fixtures to play. Stellenbosch are seeking a first appearance in Africa while Pirates were crowned CAF champions in 1995 and finished runners-up 18 years later.

Rayners netted three times with his right foot and twice with his left as he soared to the top of the Premiership scorers chart with 13 goals, two more than his closest rivals. The 28-year-old, who returned to the western Cape club last season after an unsuccessful spell with SuperSport United, scored the only goal of the first half on 17 minutes. He then scored four more times in a 17-minute blitz, which began midway through the second half in the Winelands town of Stellenbosch.

Having received the man-of-the-match award, Rayners deflected attention away from his achievement, stressing that "a great team effort led to my personal success".

However, his coach Steve Barker was lavish in his praise of the striker. “They were five special goals, all quality goals. Composed and quality finishes,” Barker said. “He is playing himself in contention for Player of the Season as he showed his qualities as a goalscorer.”

A controversially awarded penalty, which Patrick Maswanganyi converted on 29 minutes in Pietermaritzburg, set up Pirates for an ultimately comfortable victory over lowly Royal.